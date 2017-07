Simone Biles was floating in the clouds after her wisdom teeth were removed, and we’re lucky that she posted a video so we all could see.

Biles was clearly still feeling the effects of the drugs she was given to knock her out, judging by this awesome video she shared on Instagram.

Any translators in the house to decipher what she may have tried to say?

after wisdom teeth !! no words😂 haha! ENJOY! hope yall get a good laugh!! A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Jul 27, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

Yeah, that was too great for words.