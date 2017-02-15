Posted byon
Gymnast Simone Biles received a huge honor at the Laureus World Sports Awards on Tuesday, as she was named World Sportswoman of the year.
Things only got better from there for Biles.
For some reason, chef Nusret Gokce, aka “Salt Bae,” was at the Laureus Awards. Cooking isn’t really a sport, and there are a lot of great chefs in the world, but he’s popular so he was invited.
And Biles was lucky enough to get the “Salt Bae” treatment. That’s what winning an award gets you, apparently.
Also, in case you want to see “Salt Bae” at the awards, here you go.
The always-arrogant chef should consider himself lucky he was able to serve Biles, as she is awesome.