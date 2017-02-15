Gymnast Simone Biles received a huge honor at the Laureus World Sports Awards on Tuesday, as she was named World Sportswoman of the year.

The Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year is Simone Biles! #Laureus17 pic.twitter.com/vGojur8VH9 — #Laureus17 (@LaureusSport) February 14, 2017

Things only got better from there for Biles.

For some reason, chef Nusret Gokce, aka “Salt Bae,” was at the Laureus Awards. Cooking isn’t really a sport, and there are a lot of great chefs in the world, but he’s popular so he was invited.

And Biles was lucky enough to get the “Salt Bae” treatment. That’s what winning an award gets you, apparently.

got my food salted by the one & only 😂 #Laureus17 pic.twitter.com/Wf2iIQ1Nr5 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 14, 2017

Also, in case you want to see “Salt Bae” at the awards, here you go.

The 'salt bae' phenomenon has hit the sporting world. It makes sense that the man who started it all – chef Nusret Gokce – is at #Laureus17 pic.twitter.com/VA9U6SDnbX — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) February 14, 2017

The always-arrogant chef should consider himself lucky he was able to serve Biles, as she is awesome.