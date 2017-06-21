Sixers fans are really beginning to trust the process and buy into what the team is attempting to build.

The team may have won only 28 games last season, but all the high draft picks are starting to pay off, with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid set to play alongside each other for the first time next season. On top of that, they’ll likely be joined by Markelle Fultz, who is set to be the first overall player taken in the draft on Thursday night.

And fans are already running to buy season tickets to see these young stars in action.

Over 14,000 season tickets have already been sold for the 2017-18 season, which is a franchise record, according to Jessica Camerato of CSN Philly.

“Fortunately we’re able to break the Sixers’ all-time record for season-ticket memberships,” Sixers chief sales and marketing officer Christopher Heck said. “That is a testament to the strong fandom that we believe not only is this a true sports town, but it’s a basketball town.”

The funny thing is that roughly a decade ago, everyone was saying it’s a baseball town. And before that, it was a football town. Now, apparently, it’s a basketball town.

Whether or not that’s true, we do understand why fans are flocking to buy tickets. They may not win more than 35 games next season, but the Sixers will be fun to watch.