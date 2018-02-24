Sixers fan Xin Shen was given the opportunity to win free season tickets on Saturday, and he took full advantage of it.

The tickets certainly didn’t come easy, as Shen had to make a half-court shot in order to be awarded them. He took a running start, and then lofted a high-arcing shot toward the basket.

Spoiler alert: Shen drained it, and then had a great reaction afterward.

A @Sixers fan hits the halfcourt shot to win free season tickets!#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/xq4FprC8Cd — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2018

It’s always great to see fans win free items. Season tickets certainly don’t come cheap, and Shen will likely relish winning them.