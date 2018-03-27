The Minnesota Timberwolves traveled to the City of Brotherly Love for a showdown with the Sixers on Monday, and fans at Wells Fargo Center trolled the visitors in a clever way during the contest.

Philly fans clearly didn’t forget about when fans of Minnesota’s NFL team showed up to their city and did “Skol” chants before the NFC Championship game earlier this year. Vikings fans even did the chant on the famous “Rocky” steps leading up to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and that didn’t go over well.

Monday night was when Sixers fans attempted to exact revenge, when they mocked the “Skol” chant by saying “Fultz” instead during the game.

Philly crowd saying Fultz whole mocking Minnesota SKOL chant is my energy in 2018 pic.twitter.com/vOJeMHOVT1 — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) March 27, 2018

Their timing was impeccable, as Sixers rookie point guard Markelle Fultz returned to the lineup from a shoulder injury on Monday night.

Sixers fans appear to have a good memory, so those who root for opposing teams may want to take note of that.