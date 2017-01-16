To say Skip Bayless’ act is a tired one is an understatement.

Funny, because Bayless is all about the overstatement.

Sunday night, while the Green Bay Packers held off the Dallas Cowboys to win the Divisional Round encounter, Bayless decided to let loose with the Twitter fingers, suggesting Dallas rookie Dak Prescott was outplaying Rodgers.

Congratulations to Dak Prescott for again outplaying Aaron Rodgers, again holding off Romo and again performing like a clutch MVP. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2017

This boils down to box-score scouting at its finest. Prescott threw three touchdowns. Rodgers threw two. One played a defense resembling swiss cheese given the numbers of holes. The other played a top-10 unit. Fans don’t need their hands held—Green Bay’s defense is rough, Dallas’ isn’t.

Yet Bayless couldn’t help himself and started doubling down on the shrug-worthy take. See, nothing could actually be Rodgers playing well. It’s why a beautiful throw to Jared Cook was only because of bad coverage:

No idea how, if you rush only 3 on the third-and-long, Byron Jones leaves Jared Cook wide open the sideline for easy pitch and catch. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2017

Or why a flag bailed him out:

How lucky was Aaron Rodgers that he threw another interception that got cancelled by penalty? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2017

Oh, and Divine Intervention helped as well:

More I see winning FG, more I see a very weird thing: It hooked hard left, then straightened out. Obviously no wind. Like meant to be. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2017

Bayless’ job is to troll, so it’s funny to see him align so strictly one side. Rodgers is arguably the best quarterbacks in the NFL right now. The disparity between what actually happens on the field and along Bayless’ timeline continues to highlight the character Bayless plays every day.

This still gets attention for now. But the act continues to wear thin, and Rodgers being the guy to expose it makes it all the sweeter.