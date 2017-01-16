To say Skip Bayless’ act is a tired one is an understatement.
Funny, because Bayless is all about the overstatement.
Sunday night, while the Green Bay Packers held off the Dallas Cowboys to win the Divisional Round encounter, Bayless decided to let loose with the Twitter fingers, suggesting Dallas rookie Dak Prescott was outplaying Rodgers.
This boils down to box-score scouting at its finest. Prescott threw three touchdowns. Rodgers threw two. One played a defense resembling swiss cheese given the numbers of holes. The other played a top-10 unit. Fans don’t need their hands held—Green Bay’s defense is rough, Dallas’ isn’t.
Yet Bayless couldn’t help himself and started doubling down on the shrug-worthy take. See, nothing could actually be Rodgers playing well. It’s why a beautiful throw to Jared Cook was only because of bad coverage:
Or why a flag bailed him out:
Oh, and Divine Intervention helped as well:
Bayless’ job is to troll, so it’s funny to see him align so strictly one side. Rodgers is arguably the best quarterbacks in the NFL right now. The disparity between what actually happens on the field and along Bayless’ timeline continues to highlight the character Bayless plays every day.
This still gets attention for now. But the act continues to wear thin, and Rodgers being the guy to expose it makes it all the sweeter.