It’s no secret that Smush Parker and Kobe Bryant didn’t get along when they played together on the Lakers. Bryant was seen yelling at him numerous times in the past, and was open about the fact that he just didn’t think Parker was a good player.

Obviously, that didn’t go over well with Parker, and the two just didn’t get along from that time on. Well, now that the two are retired, Parker wants to squash the beef and play alongside Bryant once again, but this time in Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league.

Parker even mentioned bringing Lamar Odom along as well so they could run the triangle offense.

Yeah, we don’t expect Bryant to jump at this offer. He’s enjoying his retirement tour.