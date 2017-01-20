How about this for some Friday news—the New England Patriots, one of the NFL’s most secretive organizations, has a team magician come in every Friday…and the players love it.

It’s always fun to get a peek behind the curtain at the Patriots, led by the tight-lipped Bill Belichick.

Most, though, probably weren’t expecting this.

Every Friday, a magician by the name of John Logan shows up in New England’s locker room and performs tricks, according to WEEI’s Ryan Hannable:

This is a typical Friday scene in the Patriots locker room. Multiple players surround John Logan, the team magician, as he performs card tricks, stumping everyone who watches. Even reporters have joined the circle. Everyone wants to see Logan in action. Logan never seeks an audience. The players find him. He knows they have a job to do and he doesn’t want to distract them, but he keeps a deck of cards handy in his back pocket, because they enjoy watching the routines as much as he loves performing them.

You can’t make this stuff up. Logan even talks fondly about getting to perform magic for Tom Brady:

“LG [LeGarrette Blount] is hilarious with it,” Logan said. “He’s great. Jacoby always comes up to me and likes to figure it out, so I bring a new trick every week. Performing for Brady was really cool. LG pulled me over and was like, ‘Hey you should perform for Brady.’ I was like, ‘OK, cool.’ Brady really liked it — at least I think he did. I think 85 percent of the players know I do magic and I may have not performed for them, but they know I do magic.”

The entire article is an interesting look at Logan, who signed on a digital content worker and helps produce online content when he’s not performing tricks. Fans can actually view some of his tricks on the Patriots’ official website.

Overall, a funny look inside a secretive organization. Imagining Rob Gronkowski absolutely floored by a card trick is what sports are all about.