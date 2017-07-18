Rumors can run rampant while the European transfer window is open during the summer break. While most reports eventually are proven to be untrue, one recent report might just turn out to be accurate, and it has huge ramifications, regarding the uncertainty of Neymar’s future in Barcelona. Esporte Interativo claims he has accepted an offer from Paris Saint-Germain and will move to Paris for a world-record transfer fee of $257 million.

This comes in the wake of some buzz about Neymar’s development at Barcelona being stifled by Lionel Messi’s presence. With Messi having just inked a new contract which will probably see him finish his career as a Blaugrana, it’s clear that The Maestro will continue to be in the Barcelona limelight for the upcoming seasons. If Neymar is unable to share the spotlight with Messi, he might feel that a move from the Spanish Coast to the City of Lights is in his best interest.

Neymar, under contract at Barca until 2021, has already won every major club honor with the Blaugrana and would now like to move on in order to become the main star and challenge for the Ballon d’Or, something he feels might not be possible playing alongside Messi.

Barcelona vice president Jordi Mestre responded to the reports and said he was 200 percent convinced that Neymar would not move on, consistent with prior comments they have made in the past. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’ve read information in the French press that PSG themselves have categorically denied it, a club with whom we are maintaining absolutely normal relations. Nothing has changed in that aspect.”

And French newspaper L’Equipe cited a PSG source as saying that the French club were not interested in dealing with Neymar again after talks a year ago ended on a sour note.

Neymar would be in line to earn $35 million annually in Paris, almost twice his current salary at Barcelona. He’d also link up with international teammates Dani Alves, Thiago Silva and Lucas Moura at PSG. Manchester United and Manchester City are also rumored to be interested in Neymar, although the size of the transfer fee could present a problem, even for these teams that have deep pockets.

While the Neymar-to-PSG story might prove to be inaccurate, the reports of Neymar’s discontent in Barcelona coupled with the deep financial pockets of PSG lends a measure of credence to this rumor. And if nothing else, it makes for some good discussion while the teams are awaiting the start of next season.