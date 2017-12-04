The Giants organization appears to be split on what to do with Eli Manning.

The team’s coaching staff first benched Manning for last Sunday’s game against the Raiders, which led to Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese being fired on Monday.

And now, Manning is slated to start under center for the team’s upcoming game against the Cowboys, which is a weird turn of events.

The move is a curious one, though, as according to multiple reports, some Giants execs believe Manning is “done.”

Also told that some people in Giants personnel department had been lobbying for Manning’s departure a year ago. Thought best years were way behind him — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) December 4, 2017

More than a few people in that building think Eli is done or close to done. #Giants https://t.co/BQnf3fXo6e — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 4, 2017

They may be right, but the fact remains that Manning has started in every game except last Sunday’s for the team, and he deserves to finish the season the same way he started his career — on the field.