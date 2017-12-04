Posted byon
The Giants organization appears to be split on what to do with Eli Manning.
The team’s coaching staff first benched Manning for last Sunday’s game against the Raiders, which led to Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese being fired on Monday.
And now, Manning is slated to start under center for the team’s upcoming game against the Cowboys, which is a weird turn of events.
The move is a curious one, though, as according to multiple reports, some Giants execs believe Manning is “done.”
They may be right, but the fact remains that Manning has started in every game except last Sunday’s for the team, and he deserves to finish the season the same way he started his career — on the field.