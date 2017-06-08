Even the Warriors’ players moms were feeling the excitement after the team closed Game 3 of the NBA Finals on a 11-0 win to defeat the Cavs on Wednesday night.

With Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant turning in dominant performances from start to finish — with KD daggering the Cavs with a clutch three-pointer in the game’s closing seconds — their mothers were super-pumped about it.

Check out the reaction from Mama Curry, who shared a warm embrace with Mama Durant in the tunnel after the big win.

MAMA DURANT AND MAMA CURRY ARE HYPE!!!! pic.twitter.com/K7RcVLYKqp — NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) June 8, 2017

Gotta love the emotion on display there.