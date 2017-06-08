Posted byon
Even the Warriors’ players moms were feeling the excitement after the team closed Game 3 of the NBA Finals on a 11-0 win to defeat the Cavs on Wednesday night.
With Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant turning in dominant performances from start to finish — with KD daggering the Cavs with a clutch three-pointer in the game’s closing seconds — their mothers were super-pumped about it.
Check out the reaction from Mama Curry, who shared a warm embrace with Mama Durant in the tunnel after the big win.
Gotta love the emotion on display there.