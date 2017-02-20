After all the talk about the boxing match between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown, who really don’t like each other, it appears that the bout is no longer going to happen.

Soulja Boy took to Twitter on Monday with an important announcement, and tweeted out that the boxing match has been cancelled.

Chris brown manager call my manager last night sand said the fight is off and he's not signing contract. Don't ask me about the shit no more — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) February 20, 2017

The fight was slated to be shown on pay-per-view, with viewers getting the option to pay to watch these two beat the hell out of each other for three rounds.

Now how will the two settle their beef over Karrueche Tran?