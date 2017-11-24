South Florida wide receiver Tyre McCants simply would not be denied in his quest for the end zone early in Friday’s game against Central Florida.

McCants opened the scoring in the game with a spectacular effort to produce a 47-yard touchdown reception, and it was all about the yards after the catch.

The Bulls receiver caught a pass from Quinton Flowers and raced down the sideline, with Knights linebacker Chequan Burkett attempting to track him down. Burkett grabbed hold of McCants’ jersey, which slowed him down a bit, but the Bulls receiver showed how strong he is by continuing to keep his legs churning, and eventually carried Burkett into the end zone with him.

McCants clearly deserves an “A” for effort on that play.