South Korean restaurant features $922 burger named after Shaun White
February 12, 2018

Fans that are in South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics can pay tribute to arguably the most famous snowboarder of all-time by eating a burger — but it’ll cost them a pretty penny.

A South Korean restaurant, “The Ssanta Burger”, features an expensive item on its menu, a burger that was created in honor of Shaun White. “The Flying Tomato,” as it’s called, costs $1 million KRW, which is equivalent to $922 USD.

The restaurant is located close to Bogwang Phoenix Park in the township of Bongpyeong-myeon, which plays host to the snowboarding and freestyle skiing events in the Olympics. Fans that are watching the events can stop in and enjoy the high-priced burger if they choose to.

As for White, he’s been granted the privilege to pop in and eat “The Flying Tomato” for free.