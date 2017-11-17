“South Park” took aim at the NFL in its most recent episode — titled “Moss Piglets” — and poked fun at some of the biggest issues the league is currently facing.

The episode featured Cowboys owner Jerry Jones exploring a solution as to why the NFL’s ratings have been dropping, and he did so at a special education science fair. Jones was then led to believe that “water bears” are the key to the league’s survival, so he attempts to have more produced at the science fair, but comes up short, as you can see in the video clip below.

South Park tonight with jerry jones and the nfl omg I can't breath 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EzEFvvsAgH — Ryan A.M. Cardosi (@FurtherAM) November 16, 2017

That wasn’t the only issue that was put on blast, though. The episode later mocked the Chargers for their attendance woes — showing a near-empty stadium for a “Sunday Night Football” matchup in Los Angeles. One lone fan was in the stands eating nachos for the game between the Chargers and Bills, and the stadium was silent when the matchup between the two teams kicked off.

With all the turmoil taking places behind the scenes in the NFL right now, “South Park” had plenty of material to work with in producing this episode.