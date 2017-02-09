Many have wondered where New York Knicks superfan and constant sideline presence Spike Lee stands when it comes to the beef between Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson.

The wait is over.

Ian Begley of ESPN.com spoke with Lee about the situation and it is an eyebrow-raising statement:

“I’ll pack Phil’s bags for him,” Lee said.

Boom.

Anthony and Jackson have come to odds as of late over his role with the team. The Knicks have done a full-on faceplant and there have been rumblings the team wants to trade Anthony and start a rebuild around Kristaps Porzingis, as Begley noted in the writeup.

But there has been notable pushback about this idea because Jackson has been overly critical and erratic in statements on Twitter. Critics also point out his trying to force the players into a triangle system is part of the problem.

Lee is now the top voice defending Anthony:

“I think I still believe in Carmelo, but Phil Jackson is making it very difficult for him,” Lee said.

It isn’t overly easy to pick a side in this situation, though Anthony has been adamant about not wanting a trade and his desire to build the Knicks into a contender. Loyalty is a big calling card in the NBA and one Lee is rallying behind right now—whether Jackson likes it or not.