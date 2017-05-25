Most probably didn’t expect Derrick Rose to be one of this summer’s hottest free agents after a disastrous 2016.

Somebody didn’t tell the San Antonio Spurs.

According to ESPN’s Ian Begley, the Spurs and even the Minnesota Timberwolves will have an interest in the former New York Knicks point guard:

It is unclear at this point which other teams besides the Timberwolves view Rose as a potential free-agent target. Some rival executives believe that the San Antonio Spurs may have interest in Rose, depending on how the free-agent market for point guards develops.

The Timberwolves make sense because of the coaching connection there and the team needs some depth. San Antonio is more interesting, though, because while there is a need, the Spurs figure to attract high-profile names.

Rose, on the other hand, is now 28 years old coming off quite the odd season. He averaged 18.0 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor, but only did it over 64 games. He had the odd disappearing incident and never quite meshed well with New York’s offense.

If the Spurs whiff on other free agents at the position, Rose might be a nice low-risk investment. But this isn’t as notable as it would’ve been five years ago or so. It’s hard to imagine how much even the Spurs can get out of Rose at this stage of his career.