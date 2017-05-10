The San Antonio Spurs can close out the series with a victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday, but they might be without star forward Kawhi Leonard, who suffered an ankle injury in Tuesday’s Game 5.

Leonard sat on the bench for most of the fourth quarter and did not play in overtime of his team’s 110-107 win after twisting his ankle in the third quarter. The Spurs were able to get the win on Tuesday despite Leonard sitting on the bench, as veterans Danny Green and Manu Ginobili contributed difference-making plays on both ends of the floor.

Although the Spurs were able to get the job done on Tuesday, it’s not likely that they’d get same result without Leonard for an entire game. In addition to being one of the game’s best defenders, Leonard is also leading his team in points (27.8) and rebounds (7.7) per game during the postseason.

San Antonio officially listed Leonard as questionable to play in Game 6. However, he told reporters after Game 5 that he’s going play. With only one day in between games, it will be interesting to see how much Leonard’s ankle is able to heal and if he’ll be effective in Game 6.