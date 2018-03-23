The Kawhi Leonard situation has officially gotten weird, in the wake of a recent development that has since came to light.

The report came out of nowhere, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski provided the details:

The Spurs apparently held a players-only meeting over the weekend, in hopes of being able to coerce Leonard into returning from his quadriceps injury.

The conversation was described as tense and emotional at times, league sources said.

Several teammates spoke up, expressing frustration and confusion over a growing divide with Leonard that has created significant tension between the franchise star and the Spurs, league sources said.

Leonard, 26, was resolute in response, insisting that he had good reason for sitting out all but nine games with a right quad injury this season, league sources said.

The Spurs have won five straight games, and now have 10 more contests remaining until the playoffs begin, so the timing makes sense. The team has gotten far without Leonard, but it knows it can’t make a legitimate run without its leader.

Still, it doesn’t seem like Leonard is stepping foot on the court at any point this season.