Pau Gasol underwent surgery to repair a fracture in the fourth metacarpal on his left hand Friday, and the veteran center will miss roughly four to six weeks, leaving a big hole in the middle for the San Antonio Spurs.

Gasol, a six-time All-Star, is averaging 11.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in his first season with the Spurs.

According to the San Antonio Express-News‘ Jabari Young, Spurs coach Greg Popovich said the team will look to add another big man while Gasol is out.

David Lee is expected to start in Gasol’s place. The former two-time All-Star posted 10 points and 16 rebounds in 33 minutes against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.