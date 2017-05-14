You never know what factors will come into play during a divisional matchup.

Saturday’s game between the Twins and Indians at Progressive Field brought an unlikely visitor that caused a brief delay in the game, and it’s safe to say fans weren’t expecting it.

A squirrel interrupted the sixth inning when it came out of nowhere, and ran across the infield, toward home plate. Umpires then put the game on hold, until the stadium crew could eventually chase it away.

Never know what you’re gonna see at the ballpark! https://t.co/iRAnCJCQmY pic.twitter.com/cDpSw32j1L — MLB (@MLB) May 13, 2017

Fans seemed to enjoy the funny moment.