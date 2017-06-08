In today’s winner of odd headline, a Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback celebrates avoiding an arrest for bringing his Glock .45 to an airport.

It was an honest mistake for Senquez Golson, who talked with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler about the mishap and how he managed to get out of what sounds like a rather serious crime, but apparently isn’t in Alabama:

“They were telling me good thing I was in the state of Alabama. That was a blessing,”

Golson says he knew it was a matter of time before this one got out:

“I kind of figured the story might get out, but not so quick. I hadn’t boarded the plane yet and it was already out,” Golson said. “I was still in Mobile and I was scrolling through my social and I was like, dang, 20 minutes later it was out. [TMZ] is good.”

He went on to explain how this odd event unfolded:

“I just went through the airport rushing, threw everything on the belt, and it just rolled through,” Golson said. “They kind of looked at me, and I said, ‘I know I don’t have any liquids in there.’ They were kind of looking at me, we were both looking with confused faces. Good thing I was with some good people. The officers there, they were good people.”

Golson is lucky the mishap took place where it did. TSA handled the situation and still permitted him to board the plane, so it seems everything ended well here.

Still, this serves as a notice for NFL players—check those bags and make sure a firearm isn’t slipping in alongside the boxers.