After getting carved up by Tom Brady in the AFC championship game, the Steelers were expected to take a cornerback early in the 2017 NFL draft.

They drafted Cameron Sutton of Tennessee in the third round, but if the draft had turned out differently they’d have drafted a defensive back earlier.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers and LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White were on their board. But the Browns drafted Peppers at No. 25 and the Bills took White at No. 27. The Steelers instead filled their need at pass rusher by drafting outside linebacker T.J. Watt at No. 30.

In the second round, the Steelers had their sights set on Washington cornerback Kevin King and Connecticut safety Obi Melifonwu. King was the first pick of Day 2, going to the Packers at No. 33. Melifonwu went to the Raiders at No. 56. The Steelers took USC wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster at No. 62.

Finally in the third round, at No. 94, Sutton was there for the Steelers. Sutton tied for the SEC lead with 13 passes defended in 2014 to go with three interceptions. He combined for just two interceptions and 10 passes defended in 2015 and 2016, but he has the man-coverage skills the Steelers are looking for to try to counter Brady if the Steelers meet him again in the playoffs.

If Peppers, White, King and Melifonwu turn out better than Sutton, well, there’s nothing the Steelers could have done. That’s just the way the chips fell in the draft.