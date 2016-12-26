When the Steelers edged the Ravens 31-27 on Sunday to win the AFC North, some of them did it with Terry Bradshaw’s comments about Mike Tomlin in mind.

On Friday, Bradshaw went on Fox Sports’s 1’s “Speak for Yourself” and said that Tomlin was more a “cheerleader” than a great coach.

“I pulled up ESPN around 10 p.m. (Friday) and was like, ‘What the hell is this?'” Steelers right guard David DeCastro told ESPN. “We weren’t happy about it. Hopefully it will fire us up the rest of the way.”

Tomlin won his fifth AFC North title Sunday when the Steelers came back from a 20-10 deficit in the fourth quarter and beat the Ravens on Ben Roethlisberger’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown with nine seconds left. The Steelers fell behind 27-24 with 1:18 left and managed the clock well on their game-winning drive, although the play call on the touchdown could have backfired if Brown didn’t get into the end zone because the Steelers had no timeouts left.

“What did Kansas say? Dust in the wind,” Roethlisberger said when asked about the comments of the only other Steelers quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

Bradshaw also said in September that he would take Roethlisberger over Tom Brady. So while Roethlisberger and the Steelers go about trying to prove Bradshaw wrong about Tomlin, they’ll also try to prove him right about Roethlisberger.