With the AFC North title clinched and no playoff positioning at risk, the Pittsburgh Steelers plan to sit quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell and receiver Antonio Brown against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed all three would sit to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal:

The Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens to clinch the AFC North last Sunday. The win also locked Pittsburgh into the No. 3 seed in the AFC, regardless of what happens during Week 17.

Instead of risking his three best offensive players to injury, Tomlin will go into the season finale with Roethlisberger, Bell and Brown safely on the sidelines.

Landry Jones is expected to start at quarterback. DeAngelo Williams and Fitzgerald Toussaint are likely to carry the load at running back.

The Steelers will host the No. 6 seed in the AFC during the first round of the postseason. That team will either be the Miami Dolphins or Kansas City Chiefs, depending on results in Week 17.