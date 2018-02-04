Stefon Diggs — along with a number of NFL coaches and players — attended Saturday’s Pelicans-Timberwolves game at Target Center, and he received quite the reception from fans.

Diggs sat courtside for the game, and at one point in the fourth quarter, he got up to receive a standing ovation. Fans didn’t stop there, though, as they proceeded to do a “Skol” chant as well.

Wolves fans giving Vikings WR Stefon Diggs a standing ovation, SKOL chant breaks out pic.twitter.com/0OpuUcPydC — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 4, 2018

The Vikings may have come up one win short from being the first team to play on their home turf in a Super Bowl, but fans still appear to be happy about what the team was able to accomplish this season.