LaVar Ball doubled down on his hot take about Michael Jordan on Thursday’s edition of “First Take.”

Even though media outlets have been criticized for giving Ball a platform to air his ridiculous opinions on, ESPN had no problem doing it, in hopes of boosting their ratings. It probably worked, because this clip we’re about to show you featuring Stephen A. Smith and Ball screaming at each other went viral quickly.

In it, Ball claims that Jordan was only good playing five-on-five, and that he would’ve beat him playing one-on-one in his prime. That made Smith furious, and I’m pretty sure the veins in his neck were popping when he went off on Ball.

I avoid First Take at all costs, but Stephen A vs. LaVar Ball was some of the most entertainingly terrible TV ever. pic.twitter.com/McwhRyhbr5 — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) March 23, 2017

Ball even managed to make a stupid comment about Los Angeles as well, which suddenly doesn’t make us wonder about why his home was recently burglarized (even though it’s terrible that it happened).

LaVar Ball on First Take: “You know what LA stands for? LaVar’s Awesome.” I am dead. — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) March 23, 2017

So how long until Ball gets his own show on the network to deliver his hot takes each and every day?

