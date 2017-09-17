Boxing fans witnessed one of the worst decisions in recent memory when judge Adalaide Byrd scored the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin fight 118-110, in favor of the Mexican boxer. The fight was ruled a draw because of it.

Byrd’s scorecard wasn’t even remotely close to that of the other judges, as you can see below.

Scorecards were

118-110 Canelo Álvarez

115-113 Gennady Golovkin

114-114 draw#CaneloGGG https://t.co/2wnUONBs0Y — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 17, 2017

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Teddy Atlas certainly didn’t agree with the decision. Check out their reaction to the fight after it was over, which entailed them both losing their minds screaming at each other on SportsCenter.

sonofthebronx: Atlas displeased with draw result ESPN News SportsCenter https://t.co/Iposm416Qr pic.twitter.com/If1byFIzIP — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) September 17, 2017

You be the judge as to who won — and please, do a better job than Byrd did.

Gennady Golovkin landed 9 jabs/rd, compared with his 10.6 average. Golovkin outlanded Canelo Álvarez in jabs 108-55, per CompuBox #CaneloGGG pic.twitter.com/OfIPnWptHP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 17, 2017

Boxing — still as crooked as it comes. That horrible scorecard from Byrd hurt GGG but helped the sport, as it sets up for a huge rematch. And that’s all that matters, we guess.