Boxing fans witnessed one of the worst decisions in recent memory when judge Adalaide Byrd scored the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin fight 118-110, in favor of the Mexican boxer. The fight was ruled a draw because of it.
Byrd’s scorecard wasn’t even remotely close to that of the other judges, as you can see below.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Teddy Atlas certainly didn’t agree with the decision. Check out their reaction to the fight after it was over, which entailed them both losing their minds screaming at each other on SportsCenter.
You be the judge as to who won — and please, do a better job than Byrd did.
Boxing — still as crooked as it comes. That horrible scorecard from Byrd hurt GGG but helped the sport, as it sets up for a huge rematch. And that’s all that matters, we guess.