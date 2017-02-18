The former NBA player with arguably the best crossover the game has ever seen, hung out with possibly the best pure shooter we’ve ever witnessed on Friday night during All-Star Weekend, and it was pretty great.

Allen Iverson and Stephen Curry went out to dinner together, because that’s what NBA MVP Award winners do.

Cassy Athena, the mind behind the Thru The Lens series, happened to be at the same restaurant the two were at, so she snapped some photos.

When you're at dinner at get to capture two legends @StephenCurry30 @alleniverson pic.twitter.com/vcSdgWWtQY — Cassy Athena (@cassyathena) February 18, 2017

Gotta love AI’s jean jacket. He must be imagining it’s the ’90s again, when he was tearing it up on the court.