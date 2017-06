Stephen Curry had a date with a cigar he was supposed to rendezvous with one year ago this time, so even a TV interview couldn’t stop him from smoking it.

When you’re the two-time MVP, you can do what you want. And for Steph, it was to smoke a cigar he’d been saving since last season’s Finals loss, while doing an interview with NBA TV.

“I’ve been waiting a whole year to smoke this,” Curry said.

Stephen Curry sparks up that victory cigar! pic.twitter.com/H5djtMZG60 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 13, 2017

He then came back out and puffed on it during Klay Thompson’s interview.

"That looks delicious here Steph." Klay Thompson to Steph Curry for having a title cigar. pic.twitter.com/ZRqJ8PtkFb — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) June 13, 2017

Steph Curry casually smoking a cigar on air with NBA TV pic.twitter.com/VD6bNxDgkD — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 13, 2017

Gotta love it.