Reigning MVP Stephen Curry did another thing on Thursday night that was pretty great, but this time it didn’t involve him scoring points.

Curry played more of a passive role in Thursday’s 122-92 blowout win over the Magic, dishing out more assists (9) than made field goals (8). And I’m pretty sure the team was fine with that.

Check out this one assist, as Curry threaded the needle through Nikola Vucevic’s legs, leading to an easy dunk for Zaza Pachulia off the pick-and-roll.

It wasn’t as spectacular as the one-handed dime Russell Westbrook dished out through a defender’s legs just a few hours beforehand, but it was still pretty great.

