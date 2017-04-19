The NBA Playoffs have begun, and the Golden State Warriors have their eyes on the prize.

After becoming the first team in NBA history to blow a 3-1 series lead in the Finals, the Warriors are seeking redemption this season, and if they continue to play like they are right now, they just might get it.

But first they need to make sure they’ve eliminated all potential off-the-court distractions, which is exactly what reigning MVP Stephen Curry recently did.

Curry recently admitted to ESPN’s Chris Haynes that he deleted all social media apps on his phone before the playoffs began, and explained why he did.

“When you’re really trying to zone in and keep your focus, you don’t want to have any unnecessary distractions during this point of the season,” Curry said. “We have goals to accomplish, and you want to make sure you’re giving your all.”

It’s no secret that LeBron James has done the same in the past. When asked if James’ strategy impacted Curry’s decision, Steph had this to say.

“I didn’t do it because he did it. I’m not reinventing the wheel,” Curry said. “It’s just a way to help me keep my focus on what’s important.”

So there you have it. Don’t expect Curry to like one of Ayesha’s cooking posts on Instagram—at least not until the playoffs are in the books.