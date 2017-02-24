The Golden State Warriors did another thing that was amazing on Thursday night, scoring 50 (!) points in a quarter against the Clippers.

Golden State actually trailed by 12 at the half, but as usual, they didn’t panic. No, instead, they just casually outscored their opponent 50-26 in the third quarter!

And it was capped off by this ridiculous three-pointer to beat the buzzer by reigning MVP Stephen Curry.

Stephen Curry is not human! 🔥🏀 pic.twitter.com/yArdHKQl96 — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) February 24, 2017

Curry, after three quarters of play, had 35 points on 10-of-16 shooting. He’s heating up at the right time, with the playoffs not too far away.