Opposing teams really don’t appreciate when the Warriors players troll them on the court some times, and understandably so.

From celebrating before shots going in, erupting on the bench and trash talking, the Warriors know how to get in their opponents’ heads. Sometimes they pay for it, though, and that’s what happened during Thursday’s game against the Clippers.

Reigning MVP Stephen Curry hauled in a rebound late in the second quarter, and put the ball back up and in. He flexed afterward, and DeAndre Jordan clearly took note of that.

On the very next trip down the floor, Jordan flattened Steph with a hard screen.

Steph poked the (giant) bear and paid for it, but don’t expect the Warriors to change their on-court behavior any time soon.