Reigning MVP Stephen Curry draws a crowd everywhere he goes, especially now, with the NBA Playoffs in full swing.

That includes in the theater, which is where he and Ayesha were on Thursday. The two hit up SHN Orpheum Theater in San Francisco to see “Hamilton,” where Steph received an ovation, and also drew “MVP” chants from those in attendance.

Ayesha shared video of the cheers Steph Curry got when they went to see Hamilton pic.twitter.com/AwyeiIi0Je — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) May 12, 2017

One perk to Warriors' sweep for Steph Curry: Attend "Hamilton" on a Thursday night. Chants of "MVP!" filled theater before show. pic.twitter.com/Xulvpva7OX — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 12, 2017

Steph was flashing his intellectual side a bit by attending the famous musical.