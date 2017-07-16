Tony Romo chose to ply his trade on the gridiron, but many believe he was talented enough to have had a successful career as a pro basketball player as well.

Remember, Romo once became a member of the Mavericks for a day, joining the team for pregame shootaround and draining a stepback jumper during that time.

He showcased those skills at the American Century Championship on Saturday, hooking up with Stephen Curry and Justin Timberlake for a nice alley-oop.

Timberlake ➡️ Romo ➡️ Steph 😱 pic.twitter.com/waglzvaPrE — NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2017

Is there anything Romo can’t do? He can hit receivers in stride, drive the ball on the golf course and score the basketball as well.