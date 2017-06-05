Stephen Curry was able to go one-on-one with LeBron James during one particular play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, and he took advantage of it.

It happened when Draymond Green set a screen to get Curry free on the perimeter, which forced James to switch with Kyrie Irving and guard Steph.

The reigning MVP made the most of the defensive mismatch, and seemed to toy with James a bit while doing so, putting him in a spin cycle and then finishing it off with an easy layup.

"You see what had happened" -Lebron, probably pic.twitter.com/F8Dhmb4P1i — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) June 5, 2017

Steph made that one look easy.