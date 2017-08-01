Stephen Curry and teammate Kent Bazemore hit up Harrison Barnes’ wedding over the weekend, and apparently, went searching for an after-party.

And sure enough, they found one.

TMZ reports that the two were in the Newport, RI area late Saturday night, when they came across a house bumping loud music. So, they politely knocked on the door, and asked if they could join.

The partygoers gladly obliged, and that’s when Steph began chugging Bud Lights.

We also have this photo to serve as proof. Check out all the beer that was spilled on Steph’s shirt from the chugging.

No afterparty is complete without @stephencurry30 randomly rolling in asking to party.. A post shared by Jim Marrinan (@jimboslice401) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

It’s a shame Kyrie wasn’t there.