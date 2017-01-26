If you ask a young boy living in the United States who Stephen Curry is, chances are he’d probably know. The two-time MVP winner has dazzled with his range and playmaking ability, and he’s becoming quite the popular athlete, or at least his head coach thinks so.

Steve Kerr, who played alongside Michael Jordan, believes Steph may be more popular among the youth than Michael Jordan was. And while that might sound crazy, his argument is a solid one, and he could certainly be correct in his assessment.

“The crowd size is similar, but the biggest difference is the children that gravitate toward Steph,” Kerr said on Wednesday, via the Associated Press. “You see so many little kids with Steph jerseys begging for his autograph.”

That’s probably true. Jordan was a gamer, and erred a bit on the serious side, and everyone knew that. But Steph’s casual demeanor and warm personality have really helped him develop a strong following among young fans.