Life is good when you’re the NBA’s reigning MVP.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry was in the market for a new puppy, apparently, and he went big. Curry dropped $3,800 on a Goldendoodle puppy, according to TMZ. The cute little fella is only 10 weeks old, and Steph and Ayesha purchased him from a place called Golden’s Doodles.

Steph Curry Drops $3,800 On Adorable New Puppy (Photo) https://t.co/o6uCSa6Azm — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 27, 2017

That puppy seems like he’ll make a great addition to the Curry household.

