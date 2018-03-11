Davidson upset Rhode Island and squeaked out a 58-57 win in the Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship on Sunday, and one particular alumnus appeared to be pretty happy about it.

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry, who played for Davidson from 2006-09, posted a video of him watching the final seconds of Sunday’s contest. Curry, who is used to playing in games, did pretty good as a cheerleader, and rooted his team to victory.

“We dancin’ baby!” Curry could be heard saying after the final seconds ticked off.

Steph Curry, watching Davidson punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament: "We dancin' baby! YEEEEEEEEEE" (🎥: @StephenCurry30 / Instagram) pic.twitter.com/xTvntPG0Ls — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 11, 2018

Curry knows a thing or two about dancing. His team qualified for the NCAA Tournament during all three seasons he was there — including a run to the Elite 8 in the Wildcats’ 2008-09 campaign.