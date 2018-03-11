Posted byon
Davidson upset Rhode Island and squeaked out a 58-57 win in the Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship on Sunday, and one particular alumnus appeared to be pretty happy about it.
Two-time MVP Stephen Curry, who played for Davidson from 2006-09, posted a video of him watching the final seconds of Sunday’s contest. Curry, who is used to playing in games, did pretty good as a cheerleader, and rooted his team to victory.
“We dancin’ baby!” Curry could be heard saying after the final seconds ticked off.
Curry knows a thing or two about dancing. His team qualified for the NCAA Tournament during all three seasons he was there — including a run to the Elite 8 in the Wildcats’ 2008-09 campaign.