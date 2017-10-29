Warriors star Stephen Curry tried to sneak into Oracle Arena in character before Sunday’s game against the Pistons.

Curry dressed as Jigsaw, the villain in the popular Saw series, and rolled into the arena on a bike — nailing the costume perfectly.

This video shows one of the best Halloween costume acts we’ve seen this year, so it’s certainly worth checking out. Without further ado, here’s Steph dressed as Jigsaw, making his way into Oracle Arena.

Steph Curry dressed up as Jigsaw for Halloween and it is both scary and hilarious! 👻👻👻🤣🤣🤣 (📷: @StephenCurry30) pic.twitter.com/EnJbXv4Wau — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) October 29, 2017

Teammate Draymond Green sure seemed to find Curry’s costume funny, which was clear in the way he reacted after walking by the team’s guard on the bike.