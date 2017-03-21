Even the reigning MVP loses his cool sometimes.

The Warriors and Thunder squared off for the fourth and final time of the regular season on Monday night, and the NBA’s newest and most passionate rivalry didn’t disappoint one bit.

A skirmish broke out at the end of the first half, but the players involved weren’t the usual suspects, which surprised a lot of fans and analysts alike.

It happened with 5.3 seconds remaining in the second quarter, when Stephen Curry and Semaj Christon were fighting for position before a jump ball. Curry tried to step in Christon’s way to gain an advantage, and the Thunder guard responded by shoving him. The reigning MVP then shoved him back and a skirmish erupted.

Steph Curry Got into Physical Confrontation with Thunder https://t.co/s75mC7aJy4 pic.twitter.com/59CbhAkkOw — The Big Lead (@thebiglead) March 21, 2017

Double-technical fouls were assessed to Curry and Draymond Green, while Christon and Russell Westbrook received the same.

Oh, by the way, Steph responded by doing this on the play that followed, because 5.3 seconds is plenty of time to go the other way and drain a three-point buzzer-beater.

After fight with Westbrook, Steph Curry with the pettiest walk off three pointer in first half NBA history #PettyWarz pic.twitter.com/O5bQ2OpxjD — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) March 21, 2017

Gotta love Curry running into the locker room like a man possessed.