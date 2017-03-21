Even the reigning MVP loses his cool sometimes.
The Warriors and Thunder squared off for the fourth and final time of the regular season on Monday night, and the NBA’s newest and most passionate rivalry didn’t disappoint one bit.
A skirmish broke out at the end of the first half, but the players involved weren’t the usual suspects, which surprised a lot of fans and analysts alike.
It happened with 5.3 seconds remaining in the second quarter, when Stephen Curry and Semaj Christon were fighting for position before a jump ball. Curry tried to step in Christon’s way to gain an advantage, and the Thunder guard responded by shoving him. The reigning MVP then shoved him back and a skirmish erupted.
Double-technical fouls were assessed to Curry and Draymond Green, while Christon and Russell Westbrook received the same.
Oh, by the way, Steph responded by doing this on the play that followed, because 5.3 seconds is plenty of time to go the other way and drain a three-point buzzer-beater.
Gotta love Curry running into the locker room like a man possessed.