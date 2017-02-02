Warriors guard Stephen Curry drained 11 three-pointers in Wednesday night’s game against the Hornets before the fourth quarter even began.

Curry finished the game with 39 points, and knocked down 14 of 20 shots, which amounted to a ridiculous field-goal percentage (70 percent).

Not only was he on fire shooting the ball, but he was a thorn in the Hornets’ side while dribbling it as well.

Check out this one particular play, when he sent Marvin Williams to the floor with a vicious crossover, and then calmly drained this three-pointer.

STEPH… @StephenCurry30 YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED THIS THE HOMETOWN TEAM 😭😭 Chill, don't come to Charlotte till May 😭 pic.twitter.com/KEx3fw2Xw8 — Cam Carter (@thatguy2follow) February 2, 2017

There’s a reason he’s the reigning MVP (well, a few reasons).