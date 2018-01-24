Stephen Curry put Michael Beasley on skates late in Tuesday’s game, and he seemed to be amused by it.

It happened with less than three minutes remaining in the game, with Curry working on Beasley near the top of the key. Curry used a crossover and a hesitation move to shake Beasley, and then calmly drained a three-pointer.

Steph was all smiles about it afterward, as he was even seen laughing about it when teammate Draymond Green jogged back on defense to congratulate him.

Steph Curry puts Beas in a blender, laughs on his way back up pic.twitter.com/3flR6viVcJ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 24, 2018

Steph had some fun at Beasley’s expense on that sequence of events.