Stephen Curry put Michael Beasley on skates late in Tuesday’s game, and he seemed to be amused by it.
It happened with less than three minutes remaining in the game, with Curry working on Beasley near the top of the key. Curry used a crossover and a hesitation move to shake Beasley, and then calmly drained a three-pointer.
Steph was all smiles about it afterward, as he was even seen laughing about it when teammate Draymond Green jogged back on defense to congratulate him.
Steph had some fun at Beasley’s expense on that sequence of events.