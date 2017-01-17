Stephen Curry is showing his support for President Barack Obama in what will be the team’s biggest game of the year thus far against the Cavaliers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Warriors are looking for revenge for blowing a 13-point lead and losing a close game on Christmas Day, and Curry will be sporting some awesome sneakers for the game.

Honoring our President Barack Obama today on court! He embodies the inspiration, faith & hope Dr. King stood for! We R Forever Grateful! #44 pic.twitter.com/TYc24JaWEu — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 16, 2017

It’s no secret that he and Obama are good friends. The two have gone golfing together multiple times, and it’s funny to watch them trade jabs back and forth.

Obama is enjoying his final days in the White House, and Steph made sure to remind the world of what POTUS has accomplished during his two terms in office on a very important day in our nation’s history.