Stephen Curry sums up blowout loss with great cupcake quote
February 14, 2017

The Warriors suffered one of their worst losses of the season on Monday night against the Nuggets, with a 132-110 defeat.

Ironically, Golden State got destroyed by the three-ball, something they usually thrive off. They made just 25 percent of their three-point attempts, while the Nuggets could not miss, and shot 60 percent from behind the arc.

The Warriors got beat at their own game, and Curry had a great quote about it afterward, involving the “cupcake” reference to Kevin Durant from Thunder fans.

The Warriors clearly expended a lot of energy in OKC, and are exceptional when coming off a loss. They play the Kings at Oracle Arena on Wednesday night, so yeah, RIP Kings.

 