The Warriors suffered one of their worst losses of the season on Monday night against the Nuggets, with a 132-110 defeat.

Ironically, Golden State got destroyed by the three-ball, something they usually thrive off. They made just 25 percent of their three-point attempts, while the Nuggets could not miss, and shot 60 percent from behind the arc.

The Warriors got beat at their own game, and Curry had a great quote about it afterward, involving the “cupcake” reference to Kevin Durant from Thunder fans.

Steph Curry on the loss in Denver: "We just got served a humble slice of cupcake." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 14, 2017

The Warriors clearly expended a lot of energy in OKC, and are exceptional when coming off a loss. They play the Kings at Oracle Arena on Wednesday night, so yeah, RIP Kings.