Reigning MVP Stephen Curry has a good sense of humor, and has been known to deliver some clever zingers from time to time.

He dropped one on Monday night when talking about the team’s upcoming playoff series against the Jazz, and did so with a reference that didn’t even involve the NBA in any way.

To his credit, Curry was asked a weird question involving what he’d be doing on his days off in between games. And frankly, that’s no one’s business, as far as I’m concerned. Who really cares what Steph does off the court? It’s never been an issue for him in the past.

That’s probably why he had some fun answering it, and zinged Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner in the process.

“I won’t be riding a dirt bike,” Curry said. “Shout out to Mad-Bum.”

Steph Curry joked about what he'll do on his days off in Utah. "I won't be riding a dirt bike, shout out to MadBum." pic.twitter.com/awBYIcfXQG — KNBR (@KNBR) May 1, 2017

It’s likely that the two Bay Area stars are friends, so we’re going to assume that Bumgarner wasn’t too upset about the zinger. But he probably wasn’t thrilled about it, either, given all the criticism he’s been facing recently about the dirt bike accident.