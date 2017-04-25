There’s a report out there that states LeBron James and others have “disdain” for Stephen Curry. While we don’t know if that’s completely true, judging by Steph’s actions on the court, it’s not hard to believe.

Curry has been seen taunting opposing players and fans, and the Warriors really like to celebrate, sometimes before their shots even go in. So that report may have some validity to it.

Steph and the Warriors absolutely went off in the first quarter of Game 4 against the Blazers on Monday night, dropping a ridiculous 45 points in the stanza. And they celebrated accordingly.

On one particular play in the second quarter, Curry dribbled behind his back to gain some separation, and then drained a three-pointer. He got knocked down on the end of the play, and before getting up, he did a little shimmy. Steph then turned to the crowd and motioned to see if they had anything to say about it.

Filthy 3 + Shimmy + Trolls Crowd… The showmanship is A1 pic.twitter.com/pW7X6RYaIW — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) April 25, 2017

Steph isn’t out there to make friends, that’s for sure.