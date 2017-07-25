We all remember when Klay Thompson attempted a 360-dunk in a pickup game in China and failed miserably — wiping out and hitting the floor hard.

Thompson’s teammate Stephen Curry sure hasn’t forgotten about it, which we learned from a video that has recently surfaced.

Curry is currently in China — where Thompson was — as a part of his annual Asia tour which he does for Under Armour. He took the court in Chengdu, China, during a promo event, and at one point, he trolled Thompson by reenacting the 360-dunk fail.

Steph is always good for a laugh.